    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Bahrain Port Visit

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    ARABIAN GULF (April 8, 2022) Fire Controlman 1st Class Tucker Wenzel mans a .50cal gun on the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while transiting into Manama, Bahrain on April 8. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CENTCOM
    DDG 62
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

