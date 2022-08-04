USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Bahrain Port Visit

ARABIAN GULF (April 8, 2022) Fire Controlman 1st Class Tucker Wenzel mans a .50cal gun on the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while transiting into Manama, Bahrain on April 8. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

