USS Sampson Iron Chef

220404-N-CD319-1027 EAST CHINA SEA (APR. 4, 2022) Hull Technician 2nd Class Carlos Duranmatias (left) and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Trevor Trapnell participate as judges in the Iron Chef competition aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

