Team U.S. Track and Field

Retired U.S. Navy AT2 Jai Cheon, trains for a track event at Pullen Field during the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp, Fort Belvoir, Va., April 8, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Location: VA, US