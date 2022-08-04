Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team U.S. Track and Field [Image 3 of 3]

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Retired U.S. Navy AT2 Jai Cheon, trains for a track event at Pullen Field during the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp, Fort Belvoir, Va., April 8, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 19:35
    Photo ID: 7134573
    VIRIN: 220408-M-HH765-0168
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team U.S. Track and Field [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    training camp
    IAM
    Invictus Games
    KnowYourMil
    IG22
    WeAreTeamUS

