Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General David H. Berger Speaks to Flag Officer Symposium [Image 3 of 3]

    General David H. Berger Speaks to Flag Officer Symposium

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 10, 2022) General David H. Berger, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps. addresses members of the 2022 Navy Flag Officers/Senior Executives Symposium held in Mahan Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 15:13
    Photo ID: 7134128
    VIRIN: 220310-N-BD231-2012
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General David H. Berger Speaks to Flag Officer Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    General David H. Berger Speaks to Flag Officer Symposium
    General David H. Berger Speaks to Flag Officer Symposium
    General David H. Berger Speaks to Flag Officer Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    USNA
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Flag Officers/Senior Executives Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT