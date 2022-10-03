ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 10, 2022) General David H. Berger, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps. addresses members of the 2022 Navy Flag Officers/Senior Executives Symposium held in Mahan Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 15:13 Photo ID: 7134128 VIRIN: 220310-N-BD231-2012 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.99 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General David H. Berger Speaks to Flag Officer Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.