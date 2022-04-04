Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Off-duty USAF IDMT to the rescue [Image 3 of 3]

    Off-duty USAF IDMT to the rescue

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Linda Moreno, an independent duty medical technician assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron, consults with a patient at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 4, 2022. Moreno said the experience she garners from routine patient care helps her to react calmly and appropriately during an unexpected emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 02:14
    Photo ID: 7132858
    VIRIN: 220404-F-PW483-0002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.56 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Off-duty USAF IDMT to the rescue [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IDMT
    USAF
    44th Fighter Squadron
    Emergency Medical Care
    18th Medical Group

