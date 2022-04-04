U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Linda Moreno, an independent duty medical technician assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron, consults with a patient at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 4, 2022. Moreno said the experience she garners from routine patient care helps her to react calmly and appropriately during an unexpected emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 02:14 Photo ID: 7132858 VIRIN: 220404-F-PW483-0002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.56 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Off-duty USAF IDMT to the rescue [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.