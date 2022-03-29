Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range [Image 5 of 9]

    1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Samms, second from left, commander of 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division and his Soldiers recover a M68A2 line charge during a training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 29, 2022. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division is part of the 1st Infantry Division and V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe that works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, executes joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 01:59
    Photo ID: 7132856
    VIRIN: 220329-A-BS310-0307
    Resolution: 5659x3773
    Size: 16.28 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range
    1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range
    1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range
    1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range
    1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range
    1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range
    1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range
    1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range
    1ABCT, 3ID MICLIC range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raiders
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT