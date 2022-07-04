Surface Warfare Officer Summit

220407-N-PK180-1003 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 7, 2022) - Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, speaks with Sailors at the Surface Warfare Officers (SWO) Summit. The SWO Summit is a Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 event focused on professional development sessions that highlight advanced capabilities, techniques, tactics and procedures across the surface force. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force supporting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)
