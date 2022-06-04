Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th ARW Career Fair [Image 3 of 3]

    185th ARW Career Fair

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Tech Sgt. Rueben Castro, 185th ARW maintenance, talks with students who are attending a first of its kind career fair at the Iowa Air Guard Unit in Sioux City, Iowa hosted by the 185th ARW on April 6, 2022. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    185th Air Refueling Wing hosts first ever career fair

    Iowa Air National Guard
    Career Fair
    185th ARW

