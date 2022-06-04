Longhorn Leadership Receives Briefing from Cold Steel Trainers

Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Edwards II (center left), the First Army Division West commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice (center right), the division’s senior enlisted advisor, visited leadership and staff of the Cold Steel Brigade yesterday for briefing and to provide guidance on Warfighter 22-04 at North Fort Hood, Texas. This month, the 189th Infantry Brigade is serving as the primary training element for 40th Infantry Division of the California National Guard to prepare them for future missions and operational readiness.

