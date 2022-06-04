Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longhorn Leadership Briefed by Cold Steel Trainers [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Edwards II, the First Army Division West commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice, the division’s senior enlisted advisor, visited leadership and staff of the Cold Steel Brigade yesterday for briefing and to provide guidance on Warfighter 22-04 at North Fort Hood, Texas. This month, the 189th Infantry Brigade is serving as the primary training element for 40th Infantry Division of the California National Guard to prepare them for future missions and operational readiness.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 14:13
    Photo ID: 7131802
    VIRIN: 220406-A-LK945-629
    Resolution: 4340x3355
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

