Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFS Stennis [Image 1 of 2]

    CFS Stennis

    NEWPORT NEWS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anton Wendler 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), signs the military saves proclamation, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, April 1, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anton Wendler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 12:56
    Photo ID: 7131703
    VIRIN: 220401-N-UF271-0001
    Resolution: 6203x4140
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFS Stennis [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFS Stennis
    CFS Stennis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT