USSPACECOM Meets with France to discuss space partnership

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander (left) and Maj. Gen. Michel Friedling, Commander of French Space Command (right), discuss the ongoing space partnership between the U.S. and France on April 5, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Partnerships with partner nations solidifies the transfer of knowledge and enhances space domain awareness efforts.(USSPACECOM photo by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

