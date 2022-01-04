Congratulations to Sgt. 1st Class Kasim Kennedy, Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rodrigueznieves, Staff Sgt. Jason Mortham, Sgt. Felicia Dagg on their induction into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club.



The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is a private organization for enlisted Noncommissioned officers (NCO), whose leadership achievements and performance merit special recognition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:36 Photo ID: 7129520 VIRIN: 220401-D-HQ507-550 Resolution: 6240x3512 Size: 3.37 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Sgt. Audie Murphy Club induction [Image 2 of 2], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.