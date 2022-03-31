Airman 1st Class Emily Mullins, 2nd Operations Support Squadron intel analyst, poses for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 31, 2022. Mullins was recognized by her leadership for representing the Air Force core value of excellence in all we do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7129519
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-FE180-0089
|Resolution:
|5004x7506
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Striker of The Month: Airman 1st Class Emily Mullins, by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT