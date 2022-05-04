Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NOREX Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    NOREX Closing Ceremony

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The United States-Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange ended with a closing ceremony April 5, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NOREX Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    NOREX
    Norwegian Exchange
    Partnership: Minnesota National Guard

