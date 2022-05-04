The United States-Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange ended with a closing ceremony April 5, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 11:15
|Photo ID:
|7128665
|VIRIN:
|220406-Z-DY230-1038
|Resolution:
|2866x1911
|Size:
|732.5 KB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NOREX Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT