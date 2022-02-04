Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing holds change of command with 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron redesignation

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing holds change of command with 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron redesignation

    KUWAIT

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Barnes, commander of the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, speaks during a redesignation and change of command ceremony at the base theater at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 2, 2022. The 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron was deactivated and redesignated as the 41st EAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 02:27
    Photo ID: 7128045
    VIRIN: 220402-F-FU631-1029
    Resolution: 5532x3681
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing holds change of command with 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron redesignation, by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    change of command
    redesignation
    ASAB
    61 EAS
    41 EAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT