386th Air Expeditionary Wing holds change of command with 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron redesignation

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Barnes, commander of the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, speaks during a redesignation and change of command ceremony at the base theater at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 2, 2022. The 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron was deactivated and redesignated as the 41st EAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

