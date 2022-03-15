PaYS program partners with civilian employers to provide opportunities

Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II (third from left), Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, and Jim Krancevic (seated), vice president of human resources for Konecranes Inc., officiated a signing ceremony for the Army’s Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program March 15, 2022, at the Konecranes facility in Springfield, Ohio. Through PaYS, eligible National Guard and Reserve Soldiers who complete basic combat training and advanced individual training are guaranteed to get up to five job interviews of their choosing from more than 1,000 PaYS partners nationwide. (Ohio National Guard photo)

