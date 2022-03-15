Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PaYS program partners with civilian employers to provide opportunities [Image 2 of 2]

    PaYS program partners with civilian employers to provide opportunities

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II (third from left), Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, and Jim Krancevic (seated), vice president of human resources for Konecranes Inc., officiated a signing ceremony for the Army’s Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program March 15, 2022, at the Konecranes facility in Springfield, Ohio. Through PaYS, eligible National Guard and Reserve Soldiers who complete basic combat training and advanced individual training are guaranteed to get up to five job interviews of their choosing from more than 1,000 PaYS partners nationwide. (Ohio National Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 20:16
    Photo ID: 7127805
    VIRIN: 220315-Z-A3541-1906
    Resolution: 1080x566
    Size: 561.46 KB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PaYS program partners with civilian employers to provide opportunities [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PaYS program partners with civilian employers to provide opportunities
    PaYS program partners with civilian employers to provide opportunities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    partnership
    National Guard
    PaYS
    civilian employers
    Partnership for Youth Success

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT