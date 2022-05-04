F-22s take off from Ted Stevens during PF 22-4

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport during Polar Force 22-4 in Anchorage, Alaska, April 5, 2022. The F-22 performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, making it a vital tool to the 21st Century Air Force. The F-22's characteristics provide synergistic effects, increasing lethality against all advanced air threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US