    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22s take off from Ted Stevens during PF 22-4 [Image 1 of 4]

    F-22s take off from Ted Stevens during PF 22-4

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport during Polar Force 22-4 in Anchorage, Alaska, April 5, 2022. The F-22 performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, making it a vital tool to the 21st Century Air Force. The F-22's characteristics provide synergistic effects, increasing lethality against all advanced air threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22s take off from Ted Stevens during PF 22-4 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

