    Blue Angels Announce Commanding Officer for 2023-2024 Show Seasons 

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Deccio 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the commanding officer for the 2023 and 2024 seasons at a press conference at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 5.

    Cmdr. Alexander Armatas will succeed Capt. Brian Kesselring and assume command following the end of the 2022 show season in November. Applicants are required to have a minimum of 3,000 flight hours and be in current command or have had past command of a tactical jet squadron.

