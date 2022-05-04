Blue Angels Announce Commanding Officer for 2023-2024 Show Seasons 

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the commanding officer for the 2023 and 2024 seasons at a press conference at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 5.



Cmdr. Alexander Armatas will succeed Capt. Brian Kesselring and assume command following the end of the 2022 show season in November. Applicants are required to have a minimum of 3,000 flight hours and be in current command or have had past command of a tactical jet squadron.



“The Blue Angels had an impressive group of highly qualified and skilled leaders apply this year,” said Capt. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “I have full trust and faith Cmdr. Armatas is the right person to lead this team into the 2023 show season.



Armatas, a native of Skaneateles, New York joins the Blue Angels after serving as the commanding officer of the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105. His previous assignments include multiple squadron tours, where he deployed aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) in support of Operation FREEDOM’s SENTINEL.



Cmdr. Armatas holds a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the United States Naval Academy. Armatas has more than 4,000 flight hours and more than 900 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include multiple unit and personal awards.



“It’s absolutely humbling and I’m honored to be here to represent the Navy and Marine Corps team," said Armatas. “Throughout my career as an F/A-18 pilot, I’ve always looked to the Blues as a source of inspiration.”



Cmdr. Armatas will serve as Commanding Officer and Flight Leader for the 2023 and 2024 Blue Angels air show seasons. He will report for initial training in Pensacola, Florida in September and officially take command of the squadron at the end of the air show season in November. The change-of-command ceremony is slated for November 13, 2022 at the National Naval Aviation Museum.



As the Blue Angels' commanding officer, Cmdr. Armatas will lead a squadron of 154 personnel and serve as the demonstration flight leader, flying the #1 jet. The Blue Angels perform for 11 million people annually across the United States, and are scheduled to perform 64 shows in 32 locations during the 2022 season.



Stay tuned to our website www.blueangels.navymil and social media for the latest news and update throughout the 2022 show season.

