The right ingredients: 375th FSS Airmen first AF team to compete in culinary competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julia Estrada, Airman 1st Class James Fraser-Davies, Airman 1st Class Titus O’Neal and Airman Nicolas Vazquez, 375th Force Support Squadron food service apprentices, recently won a bronze medal at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise in Fort Lee, Virginia, March 11, 2022. By spending hours training in preparation for the culinary competition, the team strengthened their culinary skills and their bond with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

