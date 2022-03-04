Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The right ingredients: 375th FSS Airmen first AF team to compete in culinary competition

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julia Estrada, Airman 1st Class James Fraser-Davies, Airman 1st Class Titus O’Neal and Airman Nicolas Vazquez, 375th Force Support Squadron food service apprentices, recently won a bronze medal at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise in Fort Lee, Virginia, March 11, 2022. By spending hours training in preparation for the culinary competition, the team strengthened their culinary skills and their bond with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

