Fiesta Texas Cavaliers Parade

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Casy D. Boomershine, 502nd ABW and JBSA command chief, waves to the crowd during the Texas Cavaliers Fiesta River Parade, April 4, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. The Texas Cavaliers River Parade includes more than 45 decorated floats highlighting schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military. All proceeds and donations from the parade benefit over 70 children’s charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English).
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 09:32
|Photo ID:
|7126334
|VIRIN:
|220404-F-OH119-1220
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
