    Fiesta Texas Cavaliers Parade [Image 2 of 2]

    Fiesta Texas Cavaliers Parade

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    JBSA Fiesta

    Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Casy D. Boomershine, 502nd ABW and JBSA command chief, waves to the crowd during the Texas Cavaliers Fiesta River Parade, April 4, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. The Texas Cavaliers River Parade includes more than 45 decorated floats highlighting schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military. All proceeds and donations from the parade benefit over 70 children’s charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English).

    Fiesta
    Air Force
    502nd
    JBSA
    Texas Cavaliers Parade

