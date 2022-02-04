Commander of the Mass ANG tours Innovation Lab

Brig. Gen. Virginia Gaglio, Commander of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, tours the 102nd Intelligence Wing, speaking with several subject matter experts about their missions and capabilities on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 2, 2022. Gaglio toured the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron’s Innovation Lab, which is an indoor training lab that allows Airmen to get hands-on experience installing cable and fibers in tailored scenarios, to prepare them for real world situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)

Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US