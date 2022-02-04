Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander of the Mass ANG tours Innovation Lab [Image 2 of 3]

    Commander of the Mass ANG tours Innovation Lab

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Brig. Gen. Virginia Gaglio, Commander of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, tours the 102nd Intelligence Wing, speaking with several subject matter experts about their missions and capabilities on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 2, 2022. Gaglio toured the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron’s Innovation Lab, which is an indoor training lab that allows Airmen to get hands-on experience installing cable and fibers in tailored scenarios, to prepare them for real world situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 07:42
    Photo ID: 7126009
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-CP771-1034
    Resolution: 4993x3566
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander of the Mass ANG tours Innovation Lab [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander of the Mass ANG tours Innovation Lab
    Commander of the Mass ANG tours Innovation Lab
    Commander of the Mass ANG tours Innovation Lab

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    ANG
    Otis
    innovation
    102IW
    212th EIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT