U.S. Army North Leadership enjoys Texas Cavaliers Parade during Fiesta

U.S. Army North Senior Leaders and significant others enjoy the Texas Cavaliers River Parade along the riverwalk, April 4, 20022. The Texas Cavaliers River Parade includes more than 45 decorated floats highlighting schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military. All proceeds and donations from the parade benefit over 70 children’s charities.(U.S. Army Photo by Ms. Bethany Huff)
|04.04.2022
|04.05.2022 00:43
|7125886
|220404-A-PO583-180
|5600x4000
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|2
|0
