U.S. Army North Senior Leaders and significant others enjoy the Texas Cavaliers River Parade along the riverwalk, April 4, 20022. The Texas Cavaliers River Parade includes more than 45 decorated floats highlighting schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military. All proceeds and donations from the parade benefit over 70 children’s charities.(U.S. Army Photo by Ms. Bethany Huff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 00:43 Photo ID: 7125886 VIRIN: 220404-A-PO583-180 Resolution: 5600x4000 Size: 5.72 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army North Leadership enjoys Texas Cavaliers Parade during Fiesta [Image 5 of 5], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.