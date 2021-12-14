Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Northern Plains Command Master Chief [Image 1 of 3]

    NTAG Northern Plains Command Master Chief

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Lindahl 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    FORT SNELLING, Minn. (Dec. 14, 2021) Command Master Chief Carter Hollingsworth, the CMC of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, poses for his command photo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Lindahl)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 14:51
    Photo ID: 7125000
    VIRIN: 211214-N-KL846-1003
    Resolution: 1920x2400
    Size: 989.77 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, NTAG Northern Plains Command Master Chief [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Christopher Lindahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

