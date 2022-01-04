Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Plays at Chief Petty Officer Birthday Celebration [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Band Plays at Chief Petty Officer Birthday Celebration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces PO 1 David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    220401-N-PN850-1007 WASHINGTON (Apr. 1, 2022) Drum Major Chief Musician James Anderson leads the Navy Band during the Chief Petty Officer Birthday Celebration (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 13:36
    Photo ID: 7124810
    VIRIN: 220401-N-PN850-1007
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Plays at Chief Petty Officer Birthday Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by PO 1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Navy Memorial
    CPO Birthday
    Washington DC

