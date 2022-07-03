413th FTG commander takes final flight

Col. Sean Bittner, 413th Flight Test Group commander, shares a smile with friends and family in celebration of his fini-flight March 7, 2022, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Bittner performed his final flight in a military aircraft with the 339th Flight Test Squadron and is set to retire after 27 years of service. Bittner started his military career March 1995 with Joint Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Reese Air Force Base, Texas. He was first a part of the 413th FTG as an F-22 flight commander with the 514th Flight Test Squadron at Hill AFB, Utah, from September 2007 to March 2012. Bittner would later make his way to Robins AFB in October 2017 as the Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command director of safety before taking on his current position in July of 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

