USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Flight Quarters

220402-N-UP745-2059 East Mediterranean Sea (April 2, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 launches off the flight deck of Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), April 2, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart)

Date Taken: 04.02.2022
Location: EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA