NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 31, 2022) Operations Specialist Seaman Aldwin Zarate, right, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Miguel Santana, middle, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jeffrey Allen read a material condition zebra card during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 31, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 09:03 Photo ID: 7124079 VIRIN: 220330-N-CJ510-0029 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.38 MB Location: NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.