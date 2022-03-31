A Member of the Philippine Marine Corps, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ryan Ehlers with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines conduct coastal defense operations together following a bilateral amphibious landing during Balikatan 22 in Claveria, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th and largest-ever iteration of the exercise. BK22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 05:36 Photo ID: 7123903 VIRIN: 220331-M-EE999-0004 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.64 MB Location: CLAVERIA, PH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 22: Air Assault at Claveria [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.