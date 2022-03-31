Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 22: Air Assault at Claveria [Image 10 of 18]

    Balikatan 22: Air Assault at Claveria

    CLAVERIA, PHILIPPINES

    03.31.2022

    Exercise Balikatan

    A Member of the Philippine Marine Corps, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ryan Ehlers with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines conduct coastal defense operations together following a bilateral amphibious landing during Balikatan 22 in Claveria, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th and largest-ever iteration of the exercise. BK22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon).

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Location: CLAVERIA, PH
