Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    635th MCT wins the USAREUR-AF Small DEA Award! [Image 2 of 2]

    635th MCT wins the USAREUR-AF Small DEA Award!

    GERMANY

    04.01.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alexander Harrell 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    39th Transportation Battalion is leading from the front! They won two incredibly prestigious awards the Large (39th MCB) and Small (635 MCT) Annual Deployment Excellence Award at the USAREUR-AF level. The awards will be recieved by LTC Rivera and CSM Noid from GEN Cavoli, the commanding general of United States Army Europe. Just recently, the 39th MCB won the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence, which is by no way an easy feat. The 39th MCB continues exceeding all standards, exceling in maintenance, readiness, deployability, all whilst supporting ongoing operations such as Atlantic Resolve!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 04:33
    Photo ID: 7123881
    VIRIN: 220401-A-VS028-174
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 778 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 635th MCT wins the USAREUR-AF Small DEA Award! [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Alexander Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th MCB wins the USAREUR-AF Large DEA Award!
    635th MCT wins the USAREUR-AF Small DEA Award!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Awards and Medals

    TAGS

    DEA Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT