635th MCT wins the USAREUR-AF Small DEA Award!

39th Transportation Battalion is leading from the front! They won two incredibly prestigious awards the Large (39th MCB) and Small (635 MCT) Annual Deployment Excellence Award at the USAREUR-AF level. The awards will be recieved by LTC Rivera and CSM Noid from GEN Cavoli, the commanding general of United States Army Europe. Just recently, the 39th MCB won the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence, which is by no way an easy feat. The 39th MCB continues exceeding all standards, exceling in maintenance, readiness, deployability, all whilst supporting ongoing operations such as Atlantic Resolve!

