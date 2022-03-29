Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 22 – U.S. and Philippine Recon Marines Jungle Survival Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Balikatan 22 – U.S. and Philippine Recon Marines Jungle Survival Training

    PHILIPPINES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Force Reconnaissance Group, conduct jungle survival training during Balikatan 22 at Marine Barracks Gregorio Lim, Cavite, Philippines, March 29, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22 – U.S. and Philippine Recon Marines Jungle Survival Training [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    BK22
    Balikatan22
    FriendPartnersAllies

