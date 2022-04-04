Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Representing ASC, 405th AFSB operations NCOIC selected by AMC to be recognized

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Samara Burnett, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s operations directorate noncommissioned officer in charge, was U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s representative for the U.S. Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Army Graphic)

