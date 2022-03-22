1st Sgt. Sean K. Im, USAG Humphreys, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander. provides feedback on how to incorporate Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers into garrison companies during an open forum located in the Humphreys Family Theater March 22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 21:58
|Photo ID:
|7123443
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-LP279-002
|Resolution:
|6100x3210
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers address gender, religion inclusiveness during open forum [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers address gender, religion, nationality
