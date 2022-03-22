Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers address gender, religion inclusiveness during open forum [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldiers address gender, religion inclusiveness during open forum

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Courtney Davis 

    USAG Humphreys

    1st Sgt. Sean K. Im, USAG Humphreys, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander. provides feedback on how to incorporate Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers into garrison companies during an open forum located in the Humphreys Family Theater March 22, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 21:58
    Photo ID: 7123443
    VIRIN: 220322-A-LP279-002
    Resolution: 6100x3210
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers address gender, religion inclusiveness during open forum [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers address gender, religion inclusiveness during open forum
    Soldiers address gender, religion inclusiveness during open forum
    Soldiers address gender, religion inclusiveness during open forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers address gender, religion, nationality

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    South Korea
    Pacific
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT