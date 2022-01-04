Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April Awareness Wave [Image 3 of 4]

    April Awareness Wave

    GUAM

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members along with Department of Defense civilian employees wave to a car while participating in an awareness wave to honor a variety of April observances at Andersen Air force Base, Guam, April 1, 2022. This wave was intended to bring awareness to the community about subjects like child abuse, sexual assault, mental health and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 21:12
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April Awareness Wave [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

