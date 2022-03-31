Idaho National Guard conducts tactical air insertions in the early morning to prepare for future deployment

Idaho National Guard 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team's 2nd of the 116th Combined Arms Battalion teamed up with the Idaho Army National Guard’s 1st of the 183 Assault Helicopter Battalion in the dark hours of the early morning on March 31, 2022, to conduct tactical air insertion missions. By using the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to provide movement of ground-based Soldiers, it allowed the Soldiers to seize and secure terrain on a simulated village located within the Orchard Combat Training Center. Soldiers used night vision goggles to maneuver through the darkness. This training is a portion of combat training the 2nd of the 116th CAB conducted in preparation to deploy to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield later this year. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

