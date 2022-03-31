Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard conducts tactical air insertions in the early morning to prepare for future deployment [Image 30 of 30]

    Idaho National Guard conducts tactical air insertions in the early morning to prepare for future deployment

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho National Guard 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team's 2nd of the 116th Combined Arms Battalion teamed up with the Idaho Army National Guard’s 1st of the 183 Assault Helicopter Battalion in the dark hours of the early morning on March 31, 2022, to conduct tactical air insertion missions. By using the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to provide movement of ground-based Soldiers, it allowed the Soldiers to seize and secure terrain on a simulated village located within the Orchard Combat Training Center. Soldiers used night vision goggles to maneuver through the darkness. This training is a portion of combat training the 2nd of the 116th CAB conducted in preparation to deploy to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield later this year. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 19:29
    Photo ID: 7123389
    VIRIN: 220331-Z-AY311-1688
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard conducts tactical air insertions in the early morning to prepare for future deployment [Image 30 of 30], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    night vision goggles
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    Operation Spartan Shield
    air insertion missions

