220327-N-XG173-3061 PHILIPPINE SEA (March. 27, 2022) Sailors assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) conduct a general quarters drill. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 18:44 Photo ID: 7123332 VIRIN: 220327-N-XG173-3061 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 7.97 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Barry Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.