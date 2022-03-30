USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 30, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Armando Herrera places a recovery assist secure and traverse (RAST) brake bar on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 30, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

