Service members from Norway, Minnesota National Guard conduct asymmetric threat training with local law enforcement agencies, April 2, 2022 at Camp Ripley. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 18:51
|Photo ID:
|7122493
|VIRIN:
|220402-Z-DY230-3008
|Resolution:
|3640x2427
|Size:
|698.49 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NOREX trains with local law enforcement [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT