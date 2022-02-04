Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Iceland Kick Off Exercise Northern Viking 2022

    U.S., Iceland Kick Off Exercise Northern Viking 2022

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Lt. Tyler Barker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. Sailors and Marines joined multiple Allied Nations in kicking off U.S. Sixth Fleet’s Exercise Northern Viking 2022 (NV22) in Keflavik, Iceland, April 2, 2022. Participating NATO Allied Nations include France, Germany, Iceland, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States. The combined forces bring significant capabilities across the air, land and at-sea domains.

    U.S., Iceland Kick Off Exercise Northern Viking 2022

