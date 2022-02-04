U.S. Sailors and Marines joined multiple Allied Nations in kicking off U.S. Sixth Fleet’s Exercise Northern Viking 2022 (NV22) in Keflavik, Iceland, April 2, 2022. Participating NATO Allied Nations include France, Germany, Iceland, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States. The combined forces bring significant capabilities across the air, land and at-sea domains.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 07:12
|Photo ID:
|7122149
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-TC026-594
|Resolution:
|2048x2048
|Size:
|602.2 KB
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Iceland Kick Off Exercise Northern Viking 2022, by LT Tyler Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Iceland Kick Off Exercise Northern Viking 2022
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT