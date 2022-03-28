UH-60 Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy

An aircrew with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter March 28, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Photos by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

