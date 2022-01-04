Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors soar for Polar Force 22-4 [Image 4 of 5]

    Raptors soar for Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing fly over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Polar Force 22-4, April 1, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 19:24
    Photo ID: 7121641
    VIRIN: 220401-F-MJ351-2081
    Resolution: 5247x3498
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors soar for Polar Force 22-4 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    F22
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    ACE concept
    PolarForce
    Raptor25

