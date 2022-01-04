U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing fly over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Polar Force 22-4, April 1, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 19:24 Photo ID: 7121641 VIRIN: 220401-F-MJ351-2081 Resolution: 5247x3498 Size: 2.12 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors soar for Polar Force 22-4 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.