U.S. Army Spc. William Von Hermann, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division wears an Army Achievement Medal at Zagan, Poland, April 1, 2022. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team leadership acknowledged Soldiers for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the mission during Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Aleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 16:15 Photo ID: 7121330 VIRIN: 220401-Z-ID188-4076 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.51 MB Location: ZAGAN, PL Hometown: MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Joseph Aleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.