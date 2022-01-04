Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve [Image 8 of 8]

    1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Aleman 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. William Von Hermann, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division wears an Army Achievement Medal at Zagan, Poland, April 1, 2022. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team leadership acknowledged Soldiers for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the mission during Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Aleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 16:15
    Photo ID: 7121330
    VIRIN: 220401-Z-ID188-4076
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.51 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Hometown: MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Joseph Aleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve
    1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve
    1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve
    1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve
    1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve
    1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve
    1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve
    1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    1ID
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT