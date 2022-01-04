U.S. Army Spc. William Von Hermann, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division wears an Army Achievement Medal at Zagan, Poland, April 1, 2022. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team leadership acknowledged Soldiers for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the mission during Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Aleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7121330
|VIRIN:
|220401-Z-ID188-4076
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Hometown:
|MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1ABCT leadership recognize Soldier's achievements during Atlantic Resolve [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Joseph Aleman
