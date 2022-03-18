Support through family advocacy

Leslie Kimzey, 325th Medical Operations Squadron New Parent Support Program nurse, demonstrates the proper way to swaddle an infant on a mannequin at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 18, 2022. One of the resources NPSP offers is a one-on-one, in house, education called “Baby Care Basics”, which offers education on pregnancy, childbirth, baby and toddler care, growth and development information along with stress management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)

