    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Support through family advocacy [Image 2 of 3]

    Support through family advocacy

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Leslie Kimzey, 325th Medical Operations Squadron New Parent Support Program nurse, demonstrates the proper way to swaddle an infant on a mannequin at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 18, 2022. One of the resources NPSP offers is a one-on-one, in house, education called “Baby Care Basics”, which offers education on pregnancy, childbirth, baby and toddler care, growth and development information along with stress management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 14:57
    Photo ID: 7121152
    VIRIN: 220318-F-JE952-1017
    Resolution: 7506x4402
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Support through family advocacy [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Military Parents
    Military Child
    New parents

