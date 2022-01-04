NMRTC San Diego Commemorates the 129th birthday of the Chief Petty Officer

220401-N-XB470-1055

SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2022) Capt. Kim Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s commanding officer (right), addresses NMRTC San Diego Sailors to commemorate the 129th birthday of the chief petty officer during an awards ceremony at the hospital April 1. The rank of chief petty officer was officially established April 1, 1893. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

