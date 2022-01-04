Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC San Diego Commemorates the 129th birthday of the Chief Petty Officer [Image 1 of 3]

    NMRTC San Diego Commemorates the 129th birthday of the Chief Petty Officer

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Raphael McCorey 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    220401-N-XB470-1055
    SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2022) Capt. Kim Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s commanding officer (right), addresses NMRTC San Diego Sailors to commemorate the 129th birthday of the chief petty officer during an awards ceremony at the hospital April 1. The rank of chief petty officer was officially established April 1, 1893. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

    Chief Petty Officer
    Birthday
    NMCSD
    Navy Medicine
    NMRTC San Diego

