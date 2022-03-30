Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Steel Eagle: 2-77 FA [Image 1 of 3]

    Operation Steel Eagle: 2-77 FA

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepares to fire an M777 Howitzer as part of Operation Steel Eagle March 30 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Operation Steel Eagle gathered several battalions within the brigade to train in fire missions, insertion and movement to observation posts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

