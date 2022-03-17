Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Ambassador to Turkey Jeffrey Flake hosts reception to celebrate 70th anniversary of Turkey's accession to NATO

    US Ambassador to Turkey Jeffrey Flake hosts reception to celebrate 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO

    TURKEY

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Ambassadors, military attaches and other senior diplomats representing NATO member states socialize during a reception at the Chief of Mission Residence in Ankara, Turkey, March 17, 2022. In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and his wife hosted a luncheon to honor Turkey’s long and enduring partnership in the alliance and foster interpersonal connections between senior NATO leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    US Ambassador to Turkey Jeffrey Flake hosts reception to celebrate 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO
