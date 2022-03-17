US Ambassador to Turkey Jeffrey Flake hosts reception to celebrate 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO

Ambassadors, military attaches and other senior diplomats representing NATO member states socialize during a reception at the Chief of Mission Residence in Ankara, Turkey, March 17, 2022. In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and his wife hosted a luncheon to honor Turkey’s long and enduring partnership in the alliance and foster interpersonal connections between senior NATO leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

Date Taken: 03.17.2022
by SSgt Jacob Derry