Multinational partners of Kosovo Forces (KFOR) conduct Crowd Riot Control training near Pristina, Kosovo, March 29, 2022. KFOR continues working closely with our partner institutions in Kosovo to achieve a safe and secure environment in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 02:51
|Photo ID:
|7119609
|VIRIN:
|220329-Z-YA223-1431
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|PRISTINA, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational Crowd Riot Control Training, by SPC Alex Hellmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT