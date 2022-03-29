Multinational Crowd Riot Control Training

Multinational partners of Kosovo Forces (KFOR) conduct Crowd Riot Control training near Pristina, Kosovo, March 29, 2022. KFOR continues working closely with our partner institutions in Kosovo to achieve a safe and secure environment in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)

