    Multinational Crowd Riot Control Training

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alex Hellmann 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    Multinational partners of Kosovo Forces (KFOR) conduct Crowd Riot Control training near Pristina, Kosovo, March 29, 2022. KFOR continues working closely with our partner institutions in Kosovo to achieve a safe and secure environment in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)

