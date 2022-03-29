Multinational Crowd Riot Control Training

Multinational partners of Kosovo Forces (KFOR) conduct Crowd Riot Control training near Pristina, Kosovo, March 29, 2022. KFOR continues working closely with partner institutions in Kosovo to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people of Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 02:45
|Photo ID:
|7119586
|VIRIN:
|220329-Z-KT702-1053
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|PRISTINA, ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
