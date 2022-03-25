Abraham Lincoln arrives in the Philippines

MANILA BAY, Philippines (March 25, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Colton Gilbert, left, from Honey Grove, Texas, and Airman George West, from Terre Haute, Indiana, shift colors as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) drops anchor at Manila Bay, Philippines for a scheduled port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan)

Date Taken: 03.25.2022